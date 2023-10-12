Goa CM Sawant visits National Games venue near Panaji ahead of inauguration

Panaji, Oct 12 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday visited the Manohar Parrikar Sports Complex near here, where three important events of the upcoming National Games are scheduled to be held, and inspected facilities and preparations for the sporting extravaganza.

The 37th edition of the multi-discipline Games will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26.

The sports complex near Panaji will host kabaddi, aquatics and table tennis matches during the fortnight-long meet. Kabaddi matches will be held from November 4 to 8, aquatics from October 29 to November 4 and table tennis competitions from October 29 to November 2.

During his visit to the stadium, Sawant interacted with athletes practising at the complex.

“Advanced infrastructure and amenities at the complex reflect the government's unwavering commitment to promote sports and nurture local talent,” Sawant told the athletes.

The National Games will have competitions in 43 sporting disciplines and see participation from more than 10,000 athletes. The Games will be organised across 28 venues in the coastal state. PTI RPS RSY