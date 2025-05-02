Goa, Jamshedpur eye ticket to Asia in Super Cup final

Bhubaneswar, May 2 (PTI) FC Goa will aim to become the first team to win the Super Cup twice while Jamshedpur FC will target a historic maiden title when the two sides clash in the final of the ongoing edition here on Saturday.

The winners of the final will also secure qualification to the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary round, adding significant motivation to the contest at the Kalinga Stadium.

Former champions FC Goa, who lifted the title in 2019, are looking to end a four-year absence from the continental football.

Their only appearance in Asia came in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have entered uncharted territory. This is their first-ever appearance in a tournament final in their eight-year history, having previously fallen at the semi-final stage in the Super Cup twice.

After narrowly missing out on AFC qualification in 2023 following a playoff defeat, the 'Men of Steel' have another opportunity to secure a spot on the continental stage.

"For us, it's very important because it would be the first time that we qualify for an Asian competition, so we'll try to give our best," said Jamshedpur head coach Khalid Jamil on the eve of the final.

His FC Goa counterpart, Manolo Marquez, stressed the significance of the opportunity.

"When you have this opportunity to qualify for Asia, obviously you have to be very motivated. FC Goa already played in the Champions League four years ago. Jamshedpur never did. But both teams would want to make it to this competition." The final will be the fourth Super Cup meeting between the two teams, making it the joint-most-played fixture in the competition's history.

Their previous encounters have produced 21 goals combined.

FC Goa won two thrilling quarter-final clashes in 2018 (5-1) and 2019 (4-3), while Jamshedpur won 5-3 in the 2023 group stage.

In the current ISL season, however, Jamshedpur did the double over Goa, winning 2-1 in Fatorda and 3-1 at home.

"Every game is different," Marquez said. "We finished second, and Jamshedpur finished 10 points below us, but we lost both games against them. Now, it's a final. What happened in the past is not important." Jamil echoed similar thoughts.

"This is a totally different game. We have to be strong. We know we are playing against a technically strong team. We have to give our best." Defensively inconsistent during the ISL season, where they conceded 46 goals, Jamshedpur have been rock-solid in the Super Cup, going three games without conceding. They beat Hyderabad FC 2-0, edged past NorthEast United on penalties, and secured a 1-0 semi-final win over Mumbai City FC.

FC Goa have also looked dominant, defeating Gokulam Kerala 3-0, Punjab FC 2-1 and overcoming Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 in the last four.

"Fifteen teams tried to win the tournament. We knew we had to win four games, and we've already won three. There are no easy games here," said Marquez.

Goa captain Odei Onaindia added, "From the beginning, we said we wanted to win this tournament. Now we are in the final, and we are prepared for a tough game against a very good team." Jamil said, "There are no predictions. We know it's an important game for both of us. We need to be confident." For young Jamshedpur forward Nikhil Barla, the occasion carries personal significance.

"It's a great feeling. I joined the academy in 2018, and now I'm playing in the final. It's a proud moment for me and my family." Unlike the earlier rounds where tied matches went straight to penalties, the final will include 30 minutes of extra time if needed. Márquez, who won the 2021-22 ISL title with Hyderabad on penalties, is prepared.

"There's always a possibility for penalties. I don't agree that it's a lottery. If there's a good goalkeeper and a tired player, you have to stay calm and show your quality."