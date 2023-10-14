Goa: meeting held to review security for National Games

Panaji, Oct 14 (PTI) Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review security arrangements ahead of the National Games, slated to start in the state from October 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Games at Nehru stadium at Fatorda.

Talking to reporters after the meeting held near Panaji, Gaude said its primary focus was to develop a comprehensive plan to safeguard the athletes, technical officers and spectators.

The plan includes three crucial aspects, namely, putting in place a robust security framework, clearing traffic routes to prevent congestion and considerations for regular movements of people, he said.

The meeting was attended by secretary (sports) Swetika Sachan, chairman of the technical conduct committee of the Games Amitabh Sharma, inspector general of police Omvir Singh Bishnoi and others.

The 37th National Games will see participation of more than 10,000 athletes and feature 43 sporting disciplines. PTI RPS KRK