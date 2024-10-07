Goa thrash Himachal 7-0 in Senior Women’s National Football Championship

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 7 (PTI) Goa thrashed Himachal Pradesh 7-0 in a Group A match to secure their second consecutive win in the 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship here on Monday.
Goa pumped in five goals before the breather. Striker Pearl Fernandes was the wrecker-in-chief with three goals to her credit. Aniela Barretto, Pushpa Parab, Sushmit Jadhav and Swellen Mercia Fernandes were the other scorers.
Goa, who had earlier beaten former champions Tamil Nadu, now have six points from two matches. Himachal suffered their second straight defeat in the competition.
In the day’s other match in Group A, Tamil Nadu beat Kerala 3-1 after leading 2-0 at half time. Both teams now have three points from two matches.
Kaviya Pakkirisamy opened the scoring for Tamil Nadu in the 40th minute, followed by a goal scored by K Santhiya. In the second session, Manasa K pulled one back for Kerala, but an own goal by Anjitha M widened the lead for Tamil Nadu. PTI PDS PDS TAP