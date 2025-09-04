Goa to host India's AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore on Oct 14

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday announced that Goa will host the country's AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifier Group C match against Singapore on October 14.

The AIFF posted the decision on its social media pages.

"The AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifier Group C match between India and Singapore on October 14, will be held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa," it stated.

The two teams are scheduled to play each other twice in October. The away leg will be held on October 9 at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Singapore currently top the group with a win and a draw while India lie at the bottom, having managed a draw and a loss from its two games so far.

The group winners will qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, which will feature 24 teams in all, including the hosts. PTI PM PM DDV