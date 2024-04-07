Goa tourism dept ties-up with Ironman race organisers to promote sports tourism

Panaji, Apr 7 (PTI) The Goa tourism department has announced a strategic partnership with the IRONMAN 70.3 India race organisers Yoska with an aim to promote sports tourism in the region.

An MoU for the purpose was signed by Goa Tourism director Suneel Anchipaka and IRONMAN 70.3 India deputy race director Neil D'silva at the recently concluded Goa International Travel Mart at Dona Paula in the coastal state, a release said on Sunday.

Anchipaka said that through this partnership, the tourism department aims to position Goa as a premier destination for sports tourism, leveraging its natural beauty and vibrant energy to attract quality tourists from across the globe.

"Yoska brings valuable expertise and resources to the table, enabling us to develop and promote sporting events that showcase the best of what Goa has to offer," he said.

IRONMAN 70.3 India, Goa was launched in 2019 and over the past three editions, it has attracted thousands of triathletes from India and 50 other countries to the coastal state, the release said.

The 2024 race will be held in Goa on October 27 and will once again draw athletes to the state, it said.

Deepak Raj, the chief executive officer of Yoska and franchise owner and race director of the IRONMAN 70.3 in India said, "With the support of Goa Tourism, IRONMAN 70.3 India has found its home in Goa and has evolved into an endurance race for India's and the world's triathlon community." "Goa is already being viewed as a sports tourism destination internationally. The state offers a great backdrop for the race and provides excellent infrastructure for triathlons, a wide range of accommodation options and excellent airport access and everything that IRONMAN 70.3 participants would want," he added.