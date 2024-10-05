Goa upset TN 1-0, Kerala thrash HP 5-0 in senior women''s national football championships

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 5 (PTI) Goa caused an upset on the opening day of the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championships as they beat 2023 champions and last season's semi-finalists Tamil Nadu 1-0 here on Saturday.
Sushmita Jadhav scored the lone goal of the Group A contest in the 20th minute with a left-footed screamer from long range at the TMK Arena.
In another match, Kerala thrashed Himachal Pradesh 5-0 to start their campaign on a resounding note.
The hosts broke the deadlock in the 39th minute through Manasa K before Ahana Vengat doubled the lead just before half-time (45+1).
Captain Malavika P (64th minute) got herself on the scoresheet and defender Lakshmipriya KR also found the back of the net (69th). India youth international Shilji Shaji (90+1) completed the rout with a late goal. PTI PDS PDS DDV