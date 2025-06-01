Goal is to break into top-75 and then to top-50: young paddler Gorpade

Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Having made her senior debut in 2024, young Indian women table tennis player Yashaswani Ghorpade has fast risen in the sport, breaking into world top 100 the same year.

But Ghorpade, ranked 84 in the world currently, is now determined to break into top-75 and then to top-50 to seal her place in next year's Asian Games in Japan and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I was in 8th standard when I won my first national championships in Under-15 and then I won with Under-19 national championships. Last year, I did well in the domestic circuit. I finished second in the national rankings. I also got into top 100 world rankings last year," she told PTI.

"(But) my first goal is to be in the top-75 and to become India no.1 this year only. These are my short-term one-year goals. But of course Asian Games is the next target. The next big Games after that are the Olympics. So after getting into top 75, the goal is to get into top 50 and get a good seeding to make it to the Olympics.

"Asian Games there is a criteria that we need to maintain good national ranking as well as world rankings to qualify directly," she added.

Ghorpade partners with Diya Chitale in women's doubles and pairs up with Harmeet Desai in mixed doubles.

Highlighting some of her achievements in her nascent journey, she said: "I have been former a world no.1 in Under-15 girls, and we (me and Diya Chitale) have been the runner-up in WTT Contender last year." However, the journey was not easy for Ghorpade as she struggled with fitness from childhood.

"I started my sports journey when I was in second standard. I was not a very strong kid and I used to fall sick often, so my parents wanted me to start sports, something indoor. I noticed table tennis was going on in my school, so I joined that.

"I have been connected with table tennis for last 12 years and its been an amazing, continuous journey. When I started I would have never thought I would be at this place. I am very grateful," said the rising paddler, who studies B.Com second year in Jain University.

Ghorpade, who idolises Manika Batra and Desai, also shared her future plans. "Three Smash tournaments are lined up in the coming 2 months -- US, Europe and China and then Asian Championships to be held in Bhubaneswar in October," she said.

"I do look up to Manika di and Harmeet bhaiya. Both of them have been amazing. Manika di has given us a very high bench mark and Harmeet bhaiya has always been a very good supporter." In the ongoing Season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis, Ghorpade is turning out for UMumba TT, having made her debut in the tournament last year with two-time defending champions Goa Challengers.

"This is my second year in UTT. First season was amazing, I was with the Goa Challengers and it was dream come true to win the title.

"UTT gave very good foundation for women's TT in India. In UTT we get to play with the foreign players, get to interact with them," she concluded.