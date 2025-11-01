Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya calls time on two-decade old career

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) Veteran India goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya on Saturday announced his retirement from professional football, bringing the curtains down on a career spanning nearly two decades across the I-League, ISL and national team.

In an emotional post, the 35-year-old reflected on his journey "from the suburbs of Kolkata to the Maidan", recalling how it all began with a childhood dream to play for Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and face Bhaichung Bhutia.

"Two decades later, I look back at trophies, battles and scars that tell stories. But more than anything, I see memories, lessons, friendships and gratitude that will stay with me forever," he wrote.

Thanking his coaches, teammates, fans and family, Arindam said his body was telling him it was time to stop, “but my heart will always live inside those goalposts”.

He also paid tribute to his late parents, saying, “If they were here right now, I’d like to think they’d be proud of the man I am today,” while also thanking his wife Blossom, describing her love and belief as his “greatest strength.” "I walked into the Kolkata Maidan as a 14-year-old with nothing but a dream and a smile. Today, I walk away with the same smile and a heart full of gratitude, scars and stories that will stay for life," he signed off.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Arindam began his senior career with Churchill Brothers, winning the I-League at just 19.

He went on to represent Pune City FC, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City, ATK, and ATK Mohun Bagan, winning the ISL title in 2019-20 and the Golden Glove the following season.

In 2021, he captained East Bengal, fulfilling a lifelong "family dream".

He also featured in five matches for India, and was part of several national team camps during his peak years.

After impressing in the Subroto Cup, he earned a call-up from Stephen Constantine to the India U-19 team, featuring against Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

He later made his India U-23 debut against Afghanistan in the 2009 SAFF Championship in Dhaka. PTI TAP ATK