Going to take another 10 years to produce a Grand Slam champion: Paes

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Tennis legend Leander Paes believes India needs at least a decade to produce another Grand Slam champion, urging former players to nurture young talent to transform the nation into a sports superpower capable of not only hosting the 2036 Olympics but also winning medals.

"I think it's probably going to take another 10 years to produce a Grand Slam champion. I think that the focus needs to be on the grassroots base level and then the feeder system coming up, then you churn out the numbers," Paes said on the sidelines of the auctions of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) here on Wednesday.

"I 100% believe we have tremendous talent in India, but I believe it's people like myself along with the governance, along with the whole sporting fraternity, to reach out to that talent in rural areas in places where maybe those children are not as fortunate as you and I, to have the parents who gave us that platform to stand on.

"I think it's a responsibility for us to reach out there and find that talent, test that talent and once you pick it, bring it into academies where you nurture the talent," added Paes, who was recently inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame.

India is aspiring to host the 2036 Olympics and finish in the top 10 in the medals tally and Paes said former players can play a pivotal role in making that dream of making the country a sports superpower.

"I really feel that if India is going to be a powerhouse to showcase ourselves at the 2036 Olympics, we've got 12 years to do it," said Paes, who has won 18 Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles.

"I humbly believe that people like myself and people in governance can make a big push to make India a powerhouse in sport and showcase ourselves not by just holding the Olympics, god willing we'll get it, and we'll have to work hard to get it, because the competition is fierce.

"But also if and when we get it, to actually win lots of medals, that's really the victory in my opinion." All India Tennis Association elections are scheduled for September 28 but it got entangled in legal issues after former India tennis players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja challenged the holding of its election over alleged violation of the Sports Code.

Paes didn't want to comment on the issue but hoped for a positive outcome through peaceful deliberations.

"I think that any sort of differences can always be sorted out through dialogue and I hope that all the concerned come into dialogue and discuss their differences and sort it out," he said.

"I'm a big believer in inclusiveness. I'm a big believer to be able to listen to someone. As much as I speak, I love to listen to see. What is it you want? What is the issue? Let's sit down and sort our differences, and even if those differences cannot be sorted out, at least respect each other, That's the idea.

"Always hoping for a positive outcome." Indian tennis duo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth claimed the doubles title in the ATP 250 Hangzhou Open 2024.

Heaping praise on the duo, Paes said: "I played one of my last Davis Cup matches with Jeevan, it was his first Davis Cup match I believe, and Jeevan carried me right through that. It was awesome, his passion, his exuberance, his happiness around the tennis court is great fun, and to see Sundar and Jeevan come and win in Hangzhou was fantastic.

"I must give a shout out to all the young athletes in tennis, because they're spending their hard-earned money, their family money, their hard-earned savings and earnings to go and play international tournaments.

"It's not easy, I've lived in locker rooms. I've been mugged in New York, I've been through the hard yards for 40 years. So much respect for all these youngsters."