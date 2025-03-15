Gokulam Kerala hand defending champions Odisha FC 3-1 defeat

Bhubaneswar, Mar 15 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala remained in the hunt for the Indian Women's League 2024-25 title as they beat defending champions Odisha FC 3-1 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

The Malabarians led 2-0 at the break.

Fazila Ikwaput (42’, 59’) increased her goals tally to 15, scoring two against Odisha, while Juggernauts' striker Pyari Xaxa (32’) scored an own goal. Substitute Neha (50’) scored for the hosts.

After starting off the season with two draws, Gokulam Kerala have pulled themselves up marvellously, winning six matches on the trot, and are currently placed at the top of the table with 20 points from eight matches.

While East Bengal are two points behind them, they have played a match less. Odisha, on the other hand, are third, with 11 points from eight outings.

The Malabarians were at their hosts' throats from the start, and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda had to pull off a couple of fine saves to keep her side level in the opening exchanges.

She, however, got injured closer to the half-hour mark, and had to be replaced by Anshika, who's first duty was to pull off a save at full stretch off a Fazila free-kick from close range.

Gokulam had a lucky break a few minutes later, though, as R Darshinidevi's corner from the right hit Pyari's shin and went in from inside the six-yard box.

Darshinidevi played another crucial role minutes before the half-time whistle, when she threaded a through ball into the path of Fazila, who, with just Anshika to beat, coolly slotted it into the bottom corner.

The Ugandan striker could have scored yet another in the first half, when in injury time, she entered the box from the left, and had her shot blocked by the Odisha custodian.

The change of ends brought some much-needed tempo to the game for Odisha, as they began to pose some questions to the Gokulam back-line. Their efforts finally paid off just five minutes after the restart, though they might have been somewhat fortunate about it.

Neha, after beating her marker on the left flank, sent in a cross that looped over the goalkeeper and crept in at the far post.

The hosts had urgency, and it showed with their actions on the pitch. Minutes after the goal, Jennifer Yeboah, receiving a pass from Kashmina, flicked it between the lines to Pyari, but the latter's effort was thwarded by Gokulam goalkeeper Payal Basude.

All of Odisha's momentum was lost just before the hour mark, however, when Anshika spilled what seemed like a regulation ball right into the path of Fazila, who duly obliged, scoring her 15th goal of the season.

Odisha just could not cope with Gokulam Kerala's waves of attacks, and Fazila could have added two more to her name with a couple of close chances in the second-half injury time.

However, the Malabarians remained content with the three points that they earned in Bhubaneswar. PTI AH AH KHS