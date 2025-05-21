Golf: Diksha leads Indian charge at Jabra Ladies Open

Evian-les-Bains (France), May 21 (PTI) In-form Indian golfer Diksha Dagar will look to build on her top-10 finishes and aim for the title when she tees off at the Ladies European Tour's Jabra Open starting here on Thursday.

Aside from Diksha, the Indian challenge will also include Tvesa Malik, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi.

Pranavi Urs, who injured her wrist during the Dutch Ladies Open and had to withdraw, will rest out this and the next week.

Diksha has moved into the top five of the Order of Merit after finishing tied ninth at the Dutch Ladies Open while Avani is placed 39th in that list after her tied 19th finish at the same event.

Hitaashee also impressed last week as she finished tied 12th in her first LET (Ladies European Tour) appearance this season. Tvesa will be keen to find her rhythm after she failed to make the cut at the Dutch Ladies Open.

Diksha has enjoyed a great season with four Top-10 finishes. In nine starts, she has missed the cut just once and one event in Australia was cancelled.

Diksha is now lying fifth and her best end-of-the-season finish on the LET Order of Merit was third in 2023.

The current leader of the Order of Merit, Mimi Rhodes of England, will look to continue her winning ways as she has already won three of the seven LET events this year.

The 23-year-old won her Maiden LET event just earlier this year at the Ford Women's NSW Open before stamping her authority on the field with two more wins at the Jo'burg Ladies Open and the Dutch Ladies Open.

Swiss Star Chiara Tamburlini spent the last week recovering but has had a good season. She will look to continue her display of consistency at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

There are a total of 15 French players who will take part in the tournament. This list of stars includes LET winners Anne-Charlotte Mora, Anne-Lise Caudal, Celine Herbin and Camille Chevalier.

The Jabra Ladies Open also presents players a chance to qualify for the Majors. LET winners this year will automatically qualify for the AIG Women's Open, which is to be held at Royal Porthcawl later this year.

Also one player, who finishes in the top 10 (including ties) at the Jabra Ladies Open but has yet to qualify for the Amundi Evian Championship, will be able to secure their entry to the event. PTI Cor PM PM PM