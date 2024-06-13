Golf: India's Pukhraj Singh Gills leads after first round in Vietnam

Long An (Vietnam), Jun 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill claimed a two-shot lead after carding an eight-under 64 in the delayed first round of the Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters on the Asian Development Tour here.

The USD 85,000 event is being played at the Royal Long An Golf and Villas, a 27-hole course designed by Sir Nick Faldo on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh city.

As many as seven Indians are playing in the three-day event with a field of 142 players.

Pukhraj was among the players who had to come back in the morning to finish his first round. Play was stopped early in the first round due to the threat of lightening.

The 27-year-old Indian golfer began on the back-nine and opened birdie-birdie before adding one more on the 14th. An eagle on the 18th for the long-hitter saw him turn in five-under.

On the second nine, he birdied three times for a bogey free 64 and a two-shot lead over Thailand's Tanapat Pichaikool (66).

Among the other Indians, Akshay Sharma (69) was Tied-9th, Sunhit Bishnoi (70) was Tied-18th, Arjun Prasad and Saptak Talwar with 71 each were Tied-33rd, and Khalin Joshi (72) and Aman Raj (72) were Tied-46th.

Veteran Rahil Gangjee (74) was Tied-77th.