Golf: Lahiri stumbles in final round, Garcia rallies to win play-off in Spain

Sotogrande (Spain), Jul 15 (PTI) The title slipped through Anirban Lahiri's hands as the Indian was unable to hold on to his four-shot lead before being outwitted by seasoned local favourite Sergio Garcia in the play-offs to finish second at Liv Golf Andalucia here.

As Lahiri shot two-over 73 on the final day, Garcia, who started the day seven shots behind the Indian, carded five-under 66 and reached a five-under total for a play-off, which the Spaniard won.

Garcia started the day at even par, seven shots behind overnight leader Lahiri.

But the Spanish star played flawless golf for 17 holes, posting six birdies and applying pressure on Lahiri, who was trying to break his own winless drought of nine years.

While Garcia suffered his only bogey of the day with a three-putt at the par-three third to wrap up his five-under 66, Lahiri birdied the par-five 17th. That put the tournament in Lahiri's hands going to the par-four 18th, the most difficult hole on the course this week.

Lahiri found the middle of the green with his approach shot and rolled his birdie attempt to three feet to set up the potential winning par.

But with a chance to win the individual title and secure the team title for the Crushers, he missed the putt for a final-round 73 to drop back to five under and set up the double playoff.

It was an unprecedented day in LIV Golf’s young history, captain Garcia and his Fireballs GC produced a storybook finish for their Spanish fans on home soil.

Garcia rallied from seven strokes down to win his first LIV Golf individual title on the second sudden-death playoff hole against Crushers GC's Anirban Lahiri.

Garcia's teammates Abraham Ancer and David Puig beat the Crushers duo of captain Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey in the team aggregate-score playoff as the Fireballs – with three Spaniards on the roster – swept both trophies at Real Club Valderrama.

For Garcia, the script couldn't have been written any better, as he won for the first time after three previous playoff losses.

For Lahiri, the winless run since his 2015 win at Hero Indian Open at home, continues despite close finishes in Liv golf. PTI Cor PM PM PM PM