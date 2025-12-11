Golf: PGTI launches '72 The League'

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Thursday announced the launch of ‘72 The League’, a new national-level franchise-based tournament scheduled to be held from February 21 to March 6 next year.

The announcement comes months after the introduction of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), which features the country's leading golfers such as Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia.

Created in partnership with Game of Life Sports (GOLS), the inaugural edition of 72 The League will feature six city-based franchises, each comprising 10 professional players selected through a player auction in January 2026.

The league will be staged across three Delhi-NCR courses — Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens and Qutab Golf Course.

"It is the responsibility of PGTI to create such a league. Others may have a business model, but we have to run the game in this country. That is the difference," PGTI president Kapil Dev told reporters when asked whether the initiative was a reaction to the launch of the IGPL.

"With the launch of 72 The League, PGTI is turning over a new leaf for the growth of golf in India. For the first time, we have a structured, team-based national league sanctioned by PGTI that creates new opportunities for players." PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl said the new format would break the monotony of a long competitive season while giving golfers a fresh platform to showcase their skills.

"We have a lot of serious golf happening all year, but adding a bit of league flavour was important. The Americans have the Ryder Cup, we once had the Dynasty Cup, but a league format where top golfers compete as a team can give a great impetus to Indian golf. Maybe in the future, like the IPL, we will even have foreign golfers as part of this,” Johl said.

He added that the structure of the league would widen opportunities for a larger pool of professionals.

"Sixty players will play, but not necessarily the top 60. Franchises can pick someone experienced but lower in the rankings; they can even be mentors. It will be a great opportunity for youngsters to learn and grow.

"We have connections with the PGA and DP World Tour and are building ties with other tours such as the Sunshine Tour. In the future, PGTI could become the DP World Tour of Southeast Asia." The league will use a high-impact match-play format and feature Pro-Am events, fan zones, live entertainment and enhanced broadcast elements aimed at attracting new audiences to the sport.