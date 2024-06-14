Golf: Pukhraj leads after second round in Vietnam Masters

Long An (Vietnam), Jun 14 (PTI) Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill held the lead after carding a three-under 69 in the second round of the Asian Development Tour's Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters here.

The long-hitting Indian had carded a 64 in the first round and his two-day total stands at 11-under in the USD 85,000 event, which is being held at Royal Long An Golf and Villas near Ho Chi Minh city.

The cut fell at one-under and 52 players made the grade for the final round.

Three other Indians made it to weekend rounds and they included Sunhit Bishnoi (70-69), who is Tied-11th, Aman Raj, who recovered from his first round 72 with a 68 and is Tied-24th and Khalin Joshi (72-70) in Tied-33rd place.

Saptak Talwar (69-76), Arjun Prasad (71-75) and Rahil Gangjee (74-76) missed the cut.

Gill leads the field from Indonesia's Jonathan Wijono (68-67) in solitary second spot on nine-under.

Wijono is ahead of Thailand's Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng (69-67) in third place on eight-under par.