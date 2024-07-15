Golf: Randhawa tied 7th in Swiss Senior; Jeev finishes tied 20th

Geneva, Jul 15 (PTI) Jyoti Randhawa ended a creditable tied seventh, while Jeev Milkha Singh signed off tied 20th after a roller-coaster final round in the Legends Tour's Swiss Senior Open here.

Jarmo Sandelin of Sweden ended a long wait for his second Legends Tour win as he won the tournament with a final round of 67 and a total of 10-under 200.

Randhawa, playing his rookie season on the Tour for Over 50s in Europe, added a third round 69 to his first and second round efforts of 66-69 for a six-under total that fetched him a top-10 finish.

Randhawa had three birdies and two bogeys in his final round.

India's other star in field, Jeev (69-72-68) was at two-under. Jeev had five birdies against three bogeys.

Former Ryder Cup player Sandelin's only other win came in the 2019 MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius.

He started the final day in the last group, but one shot behind his playing partners -- Andrew Marshall and Adilson Da Silva.

Marshall (71) ended tied sixth with James Kingston and Euan Macintosh.

Bradley Dredge (67) was second, one shot behind Sandelin, the winner. Peter Baker (66) was third at eight-under with three players in tied fourth place.

Adilson Da Silva ended the week 10th after a disappointing final round of 73, while Andrew Marshall would settled for fourth with his 71 on Sunday.