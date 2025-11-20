Golfer Diksha Dagar wins Deaflympics gold

Tokyo, Nov 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar came up with a superb 11-under in the last round to win by a huge margin and clinch the gold medal at the Deaflympics here on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who had represented the country at the 2017 Deaflympics when the sport was included in the event for the very first time and returned with a silver, finally took the top-podium spot at the Wakasu Golf Links thanks to her clinical putting.

The Indian had fired a four-under 68 on the opening day, the only sub-par score in a field of 21 players.

The Indian, who also qualified to represent the country at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and a year later became only the second Indian woman golfer after Aditi Ashok to win on the Ladies European Tour at the age of 18, was on the heels of a hot putter as she shot an amazing 11-under in round two to leave the field way behind.

The Indian, who had received a surprise invitation from the International Golf Federation (IGF) to compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, came up with another amazing round of 11-under as she tallied 26-under over 54 holes.

French golfer Margaux Brejo took the silver with a score of 3-over par, while Canada's Erica Dawn Rivard settled for bronze with a 5-over.