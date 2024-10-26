Golfer Rayhan tied second in International Series Bangkok

Bangkok, Oct 26 (PTI) Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas followed up his second-round 63 with a 6-under 64 on the third day to put himself in a position to challenge for the title at the International Series Bangkok here on Saturday.

The UAE-based player is now 14-under for three rounds and lying tied second with five others.

Thomas was one of three Indians to make the cut in the tournament. While Thomas was 14-under after three days, Gaganjeet Bhullar (65-66-68) was 11-under and tied 17th and Karandeep Kochhar (66-669-65) was 10-under and tied 24th.

American Peter Uihlein (64-62-67) opened up a three-shot lead at the Thai Country Club. He fired a three-under-par 67 for a three-round aggregate of 17-under.

The tournament is the sixth stop on the International Series this year and provides the pathway to the the LIV Golf League.

Sitting in second place with Rayhan are Pakistan's Ahmad Baig (63), a star on this year's Asian Development Tour (ADT), Swede Charlie Lindh (65), Max Lee Chieh-po (67) from Chinese-Taipei and Australian Maverick Antcliff (69).

American John Catlin shot the lowest round of the week, a 61, and is another stroke back with Filipino Miguel Tabuena (65) and David Boriboonsub (67) from Thailand.

Thomas is catching the eye despite having only played a handful of events since turning professional this year.

"I graduated at the end of May, so I just turned pro, kind of at the start of June," said Thomas, who went to Oklahoma State.

In August, he won on his debut on the Professional Golf Tour of India, winning the Coimbatore Open. Before that he finished tied-eighth in the International Series Morocco.

"I've gained confidence every week, which is good. I've been able to step up at the right times, and so it's been trending the right way, and hopefully I can keep it going." PTI Cor AM AM AM