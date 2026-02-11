Golfer Zara Anand to lead 4-member Indian team at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific

Wellington (New Zealand), Feb 11 (PTI) Zara Anand will lead a four-member Indian team at the prestigious World Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) here beginning Thursday.

Zara will be accompanied by Guntas Kaur Sandhu (world No. 545), Ananyaa Sood (581) and Jia Kataria (584).

The tournament is hosted by The R&A (Royal & Ancient, Scotland), the world governing body for the rules of golf, in association with the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC).

The winner of World Amateur Asia-Pacific earns invitations to play in three major championships – the AIG Women's Open, the Amundi Evian Championship and The Chevron Championship.

The winner also features in elite championships such as the Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open, The Women’s Amateur Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, making it the most sought-after event for women amateurs across the globe.

Zara has registered some impressive performances in the last two seasons, including a top-10 finish in the Queen Sirikit Cup last year. She was adjudged the best amateur player of the tournament, ultimately finishing tied 15th overall.

Guntas also had a remarkable domestic season winning four times on the IGU circuit. She finished third in the 2025 IGU All India Ladies & Junior Girls Amateur Championship.

Jia is a US Collegiate golf scholar and has been a consistent performer as she won four titles last season, including the LTU Spring Break Invitational, SSAC Women’s Golf Championship, Seahawk Shootout and Lady Roadrunner Fall Invite.

Ananyaa won the US Kids United Arab Emirates Championship last year along with four top-10 finishes in the UAE. She also won the Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour UAE Championship, and the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series in the UAE. PTI APA DDV