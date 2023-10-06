Good chance for India to win Olympic gold again: Zafar Iqbal

Srinagar: The Indian hockey team playing in the Asian Games is one of the best the country has had in many years and there is a good chance of winning an Olympic gold medal again, the legendary Zafar Iqbal said here.

The Indian men's team ended a 41-year-old Olympic medal drought by clinching bronze with a 5-4 win over Germany at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

"We are in the process of qualifying for the Olympics for 2024. We won the semi-finals against a strong Korean team and now we have a very good chance of winning the gold medal and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"I am sure India has a good chance to win the (Olympics) medal again because in the Tokyo Olympics, we were the bronze medallists. We fought very well and we have won the medal for the country," Iqbal told reporters here on Thursday.

He was here as the chief guest for the final match of the third edition of Guru Hargobind Sahib Hockey tournament.

Iqbal, a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal-winning team, said India is doing well in the Asian Games and has exceeded expectations.

"We have already crossed the target that was there in 2018 Games, we have already crossed 85 medals, which was unexpected. This is only because people are very much going towards developing a sporting culture in our country," he said.

He said the team playing the in Asian Games is one of the best.

"Hockey is a game of the people of our country and this game has given a lot to this country, eight times we were the (Olympic) gold medallists in hockey. In addition to that, we were also the silver and bronze medallists. No other country has given so much to the game in the last 80 years.

"So, I am sure, India has a great future if the youngsters play like the team that is playing in the Asian Games. I believe it is one of the best teams. We should pray for them that they should win the gold medal for our country," he added.

Asked about the loss of interest in the game among the youth of the country, the former India captain said it depends on many factors.

"Money is very much limited in hockey as compared to cricket because cricket is a commercial game rather than purely professional. We have been conducting a special league and I am sure this will revive hockey. The players will get a lot of money out of it," he said.

Asked about the future of hockey in J-K, Iqbal said it depends on the youngsters playing the game.

"The players depend on facilities and I am sure the government will look into it and provide them with employment opportunities. I am sure J-K will do a lot," he said.

He said the tournament will benefit the youth as it presents them an opportunity to represent the state and then the country.