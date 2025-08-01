Good start by Diksha at AIG Women’s Open in Wales

Porthcawl (Wales), Aug 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar carded a one-under 71 to lie tied 30th after the first round of the AIG Women’s Open, the last Major of the year for women.

Diksha, making her sixth appearance at the Women’s Open, picked up four birdies against three bogeys in unpredictable weather conditions here.

She was lying Tied-30th after being Tied-14th till the 15th hole. She picked birdies on the first, seventh, ninth and the 11th and the bogeys came on the sixth, eighth and the 11th.

Diksha, who is the sole Indian in the field this week at Porthcawl, finished Tied-21st in 2023, her best performance at the Open.

Pranavi Urs played the qualifiers but failed to make the main event after shooting 75 in the one-round final qualifier at the Par-71 Pyle and Kenfig course three days ago.

Japan’s Eri Okayama and Rio Takeda shared the lead in the opening round with both carding an impressive five-under-par 67 at Royal Porthcawl.

Six Japanese players sit in the top 13 after just 18 holes of the final major of the season.

Japan’s Miyu Yamashita, who was in the same group as Takeda, sits one-shot back in solo third place, after firing a round of four-under par.

It’s a tight leaderboard with a total of 10 players sharing the fourth place after firing the opening rounds of three-under par.

England’s Mimi Rhodes, Belgium’s Manon De Roey, Germany’s Laura Fuenfstueck, Austria’s Emma Spitz, Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki, Mao Saigo and Chisato Iwai, South Korea’s Ina Yoon and In Gee Chun, and America’s Alexa Pano, are only a further shot back.

The latest sensation, Lottie Woad, started with an even par round of 72 and was Tied-51st.