Gopi T, Aarti Patil headline Indian elite line-up

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Defending champion Gopi T and runner-up Aarti Patil will headline the Indian elite line-up in the USD 405,000 prize money Mumbai Marathon, scheduled to be held on January 21.

Advertisment

Also toeing the start line will be 2020 champion Srinu Bugatha and Tirtha Kumar Pun, the 2023 Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon winner.

Last year's runner-up Patil will be gunning for her maiden title and will be challenged by Jigmet Dolma, the runner-up in 2017 and 2019.

The prestigious marathon will witness over 56,000 participants take to the start line at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Joining from different parts of the world, will be an additional 2900 runners participating virtually through the TMM app.

Advertisment

The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race will witness defending champions and event record holders Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Anchialem Haymanot take centre stage.

Reigning Olympic and world champion in pole vault Katie Moon along with marathon running icon Meb Keflezighi will add sheen to the occasion as event ambassadors, boosting the morale and serving as an inspiration for runners.

The Indian men and women marathon winners will bag Rs 5,00,000 each, further incentivised with Rs 2,00,000 course record bonus.

In the half marathon category, Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar and bronze-medallist Gulveer Singh will be the main attraction and will be challenged by TSK 25K 2023 winner Sawan Barwal. PTI AH AH ATK ATK