Gopichand-led Ministry Task Force proposes TOPS for coaches

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A Sports Ministry-appointed Task Force led by national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has recommended a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for coaches and a national board (NCAB) as the apex body for their education, accreditation and governance.

The 43-page report has been submitted to the Sports Ministry, which plans to implement all its recommendations.

"To ensure that coach development in India is systematic, credible, and aligned with global standards, it is essential to establish a National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) -- a parent body that houses the country's highest expertise in coaching, education, and sports governance," states the report, which was made public on Tuesday.

"This Board will be the apex authority responsible for setting standards, approving pathways, accrediting institutions, and ensuring long-term sustainability,” it says.

It proposes that NCAB should feature the Indian Olympic Association President, the Sports Secretary, a person of national eminence with "cross-ministerial influence", and an eminent academician with expertise in pedagogy and educational systems.

"The National Coach Accreditation Board will become the central nervous system of India's coaching ecosystem -- setting standards, ensuring accountability, and unifying government, federations, educational institutions, and the Olympic movement," the report says.

Currently, the coaching training in Olympic sports is primarily through diploma courses on offer at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

"The Committee proposes a Tiered National Coaching Pathway comprising Grassroots, Intermediate, Elite and National Team Coach levels, with Level 0 as the universal entry stage.

"This pathway will enable multiple entry routes for former athletes, physical education teachers and sports science graduates, while ensuring merit-based progression linked to measurable outcomes and continuous professional development," it proposes.

The Task Force recommends that of the total 1,800 hours of coach education, nearly 78 per cent should focus on hands-on field experience, mentored internships and supervised coaching practice.

"...the remaining component will cover sports science, psychology, ethics, safety and performance analytics." Draws TOPS Inspiration =============== Taking a cue from the hugely successful Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for athletes, the Task Force has recommended a dedicated "TOPS for Coaches" model.

TOPS is Sports Ministry’s flagship scheme to support elite level Olympic hopefuls.

"Each NSF (National Sports Federation), in conjunction with SAI (Sports Authority of India) and the NCAB, will periodically identify a select number of high-potential coaches (for instance, five per sport annually) who are instrumental in preparing athletes for major competitions or driving grassroots expansion in medal-potential sports," it states.

Identified coaches will be invited to submit proposals, including requests for advanced equipment or technology to enhance training (video analysis tools, bio-mechanical feedback systems) and specialised training for themselves (an international certification course or an internship with a renowned foreign coach/team).

"Once approved, each coach's plan will be funded through a dedicated "Coach TOPS" fund. This grant funding empowers coaches to elevate the performance of a defined group of athletes under their guidance," the report says.

"For example, a wrestling coach preparing junior national medalists might get funds for a bio-mechanical analysis camp and a short overseas exposure visit; a grassroots coach in football might get funds to run a talent scouting league in a rural cluster.

"Funds are released with milestones and oversight similar to athlete TOPS funding." Helpline for Sports Science ================== To strengthen science-based decision-making, the framework also proposes the launch of a 24/7 National Sports Science Helpline.

Staffed by a multidisciplinary panel of experts including sports scientists, physiotherapists, nutritionists, psychologists and performance analysts, the helpline will provide real-time advisory support on injury prevention, nutrition, training load management, rehabilitation and performance analytics.

The access will be enabled through a toll-free number, mobile application and online portal. PTI PM PM AH AH