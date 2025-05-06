GoRally launches India's 'largest' indoor Pickleball-Padel facility at Whitefield

Bengaluru: Pickleball arena chain, GoRally, on Tuesday said it has unveiled its flagship facility 'GoRally Whitefield', spanning 35,000 square feet in Bengaluru.

This cutting-edge indoor arena is the largest of its kind in India, featuring 10 world-class pickleball courts and 2 FIP (Federation Internationale de Padel)-approved padel courts, it claimed.

Strategically located in Thubarahalli, Whitefield, the facility caters to players of all skill levels, from beginners to professionals, GoRally said in a release.

"Our vision is to build an ecosystem where pickleball and Padel thrive—not just as a casual pastimes, but as competitive sports with a dedicated community," Sam Sancheti, Co-Founder of GoRally said.

"With GoRally Whitefield, we are expanding access to high-quality infrastructure, enabling more people to discover, train, and excel in the sport. It will enable some of India’s largest tournaments and provide another hotspot for our continually growing community in Bengaluru," he said.

As pickleball gains momentum across India, GoRally Whitefield will serve as a pivotal hub, elevating the sport's profile and making it more accessible, the company said.

The facility will offer structured training programmes, host national tournaments, and provide a premium playing environment that encourages participation across age groups.

This expansion follows GoRally's recent USD 750,000 pre-seed funding, marking a significant step in its nationwide growth strategy. The Whitefield arena is among several new centers in the pipeline, with upcoming locations planned in Delhi, Chennai, and Goa.

India’s pickleball landscape has experienced rapid growth, with the number of dedicated courts rising from 200 in early 2024 to over 1,200 today—including more than 100 now in Bengaluru alone.