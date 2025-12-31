Gous' unbeaten ton puts Desert Vipers in ILT20 final after 45-run win over MI Emirates

Abu Dhabi, Dec 30 (PTI) Andries Gous' unbeaten century powered the Desert Vipers to the final of the ILT20 with a resounding 45-run victory over MI Emirates in Qualifier 1 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here.

It is the the Vipers' third final in four seasons, MI Emirates will face the winner of the Eliminator between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals, to be played on Thursday.

A destructive partnership between Andries Gous (120 not out off 58) and Fakhar Zaman (69 off 50), followed by a late onslaught from Sam Curran (38 n.o. off 12) steered the Vipers to 233/1 - the highest total this season.

Gous not only became the first centurion of the season, but also the first player from an Associate Nation to register a century across four seasons of the competition.

His unbeaten 120 is also the highest individual score in the history of the league.

For the MI Emirates, Tom Banton's fighting 63 in 27 balls, with six fours and four sixes fell short.

Usman Tariq, making his ILT20 debut, took three wickets for 33 runs in the middle overs to turn the tide and ensure that Vipers secured their place in the final with relative ease.

Tariq struck twice in two balls in the 12th over to get the dangerous Banton and then Sanjay Krishnamurthi for a duck. He added the scalp of Kieron Pollard in the 14th over as the MI Emirates’ batting began to unravel.

Asked to set a target, the Vipers sailed to 47/0 in the powerplay. After a watchful start, Gous broke the shackles in the fifth, dispatching Romario Shepherd for two consecutive sixes and a four in a 20-run over.

Gous kept the pressure on as he brought up a half-century in 29 balls. The opening stand breached the 100-run mark in only 65 balls. Fakhar struck Pollard for a six and a four in consecutive balls to race to a 36-ball fifty.

The pair found boundaries at will and went on to register the highest opening stand in the history of the ILT20. The 157-run partnership was finally halted in the 16th over, when Allah Ghazanfar scalped Fakhar. Gous brought up his century in 53 balls as the final five overs saw 85 runs being scored.