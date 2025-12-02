Govt clears contingent for Asian Youth Para Games, orders background check to avoid 'disappearances'

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has cleared a 161-strong Indian contingent for the Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai from December 7 to 14, and has mandated thorough background check of the members in view of some officials and athletes "disappearing in foreign countries in the past".

The cleared list comprises 99 athletes (61 male and 38 female) and 62 coaches, support staff, and contingent officials. The ministry has also sought a detailed report on the contingent's performance, including action photographs and other visual highlights, within 30 days of its return to the country.

"In view of the disappearance of some officials/sportspersons in the foreign countries in the past, this Ministry is of the view that the backgrounds/antecedents of the members/officials may be checked properly by SAI/NSFs concerned," stated a letter to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Secretary General Jayawant Gundu Hammanavar, who has been appointed chef-de-mission for the tour, is the lone official whose trip has been cleared at no cost to the government.

"PCI will ensure that any person, if he/she is holding elected position in EC of PCI, any NSF or any sports body, whose name has been included in the list of team officials, will be treated at no cost to the Government," the ministry said.

The ministry's directive to conduct background checks came after some top para-athletes raised the issue of "disappearing support staff and wheelchair escorts" during big events.

Although no case of athletes leaving the contingent have come to light, there have been complaints of officials treating foreign competitions as "paid for holidays." "At the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships (in October), a wheelchair-bound coach took his son as his escort and the duo disappeared for the duration of the competition in Beijing. They were busy shopping and sight-seeing. The coach didn't even come to watch the matches, let alone guiding anyone," a top source told PTI.

"It wasn't the first time, it's been happening for a while and para-athletes are keeping quiet because they don't want to be targeted. Those who need support are not getting because officials are taking up positions meant for their escorts," added a top para-athlete on conditions of anonymity.

"I am glad that the ministry has taken cognisance of our concerns," the athlete stated.

The Asian Youth Para Games will feature over 1500 athletes from 45 countries in the age group 13 to 21 across 13 disciplines, including para-athletics, para-badminton, para-swimming, para-table tennis and wheelchair basketball.

India's para-athletics squad features 62 names.