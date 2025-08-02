Govt committed to empowering young athletes: Minister Khadse at chess event inauguration

Jalgaon (Maharashtra), Aug 2 (PTI) The 38th National Under-11 Chess Championship got underway here on Saturday with more than 550 players, a majority of them FIDE-rated, competing for a total prize purse of Rs 8 lakhs.

The championship is being conducted in the Swiss League format across 11 competitive rounds, offering participants the opportunity to improve their FIDE international ratings.

Among the noteworthy contestants are Advik Agrawal from Pune (FIDE Rating 2251) and Divi Bijesh from Kerala (FIDE Rating 1869).

Inaugurating the tournament, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse laid stress on the significance of opportunities during formative years, aligning with the ministry's vision to foster a vibrant sports culture at the grassroots level.

She highlighted the government's commitment to empowering young athletes through flagship initiatives like the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025' and the 'Khelo India' program. These initiatives aim to nurture sporting talent, promote fitness, and provide the necessary infrastructure to develop future sporting champions.

She extended her best wishes to the players, noting that chess instils invaluable qualities such as discipline and intellectual sharpness, laying the foundation for their future success, in both sports and life.

Players from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Punjab, and Rajasthan among others are competing in the tournament.