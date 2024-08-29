Govt committed to supporting sports: PM Modi on National Sports Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on the National Sports Day, and said his government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine.

"Greetings on National Sports Day. Today we pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. It is an occasion to compliment all those passionate about sports and those who have played for India," Modi said on X.

"Our Government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine," the prime minister said.

The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Major Chand.