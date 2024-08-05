New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Government High School Kohima and Home Mission School 1 Mizo BN NCC Aizawl on Monday played out a goalless draw in Group G junior girls (U-17) match as the 63rd edition of the Subroto Cup got underway here.

In opening matches of Group A, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) beat Coast Guard Public School, Nani Daman 4-1 while Sri Lanka School Football Association played out a 2-2 draw against Betkuchi High School Guwahati.

In Group C, The Porompat Sabal Leikai HS Manipur thumped Army Public School, Patiala 9-0 while SRV Govt. Model HSS Kerala won by walkover over Govt. Model SSS, Sector 22A, Chandigarh.

A total of 34 teams which have been divided into eight groups, including teams from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will be competing for honours in the junior girls category.

The group winners will qualify for the knockouts with the finals to be played on August 13.

After an opening ceremony, the tournament was declared open by the chief guest Air Marshal RK Anand VSM, air officer-in-charge administration and vice chairman Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society.

India’s women’s national football team player Jyoti Chauhan was the guest of honour.

"The 63rd Subroto Cup is a testament to the enduring spirit of football in India. The record participation this year highlights the growing interest and talent in grassroots football,” said aur marshal RK Anand VSM.

The ceremony was marked by vibrant performances, including an enthralling routine by the Air Warriors Drill Team and a cultural performance by students from the Air Force School.

Results: Group A: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya bt Coast Guard Public School, Nani Daman 4-1; Sri Lanka School Football Association played drew Betkuchi High School, Guwahati, Assam 2-2 Group C: The Porompat Sabal Leikai High School, Manipur bt Army Public School, Patiala 9-0; SRV Govt. Model Higher Secondary School, Kerala wo Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22A, Chandigarh Group G: Govt. High School, Kohima, Nagaland drew Home Mission School, 1 Mizo BN NCC, Aizawl 0-0. PTI DDV ATK