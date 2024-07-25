Govt should provide affordable housing for rural athletes: Sanjay Seth in RS

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday urged the government to introduce a separate scheme for providing affordable housing to sportspersons, particularly those from rural areas, citing the difficulties faced by athletes.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Seth highlighted the housing challenges faced by rural athletes who relocate to cities for training.

"While all facilities are available for our sportspersons, the major inconvenience they face is housing," he said.

The Jharkhand MP called for a dedicated housing scheme similar to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, emphasising the need for affordable accommodation in every district to facilitate better training opportunities.

Seth also wished success to the 117 Indian athletes participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, set to begin on Friday.

Lauding the government's efforts since 2014 to boost sports infrastructure and training facilities, Seth noted the allocation of over Rs 3,400 crore in this year's budget for sports.

He mentioned key initiatives such as the inclusion of sports as a subject in the National Education Policy, the establishment of India's first national sports university in Manipur, and the development of sports infrastructure in rural areas under the Khelo India scheme.

"As a result, talent from rural areas is making strides at national and international levels," Seth added, pointing out the ongoing efforts to set up stadiums and sports complexes in every district.

The minister's remarks come as India prepares for its largest-ever Olympic contingent, with expectations running high for the country's performance in Paris.PTI LUX DV DV