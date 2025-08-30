Govt to back sports equipment startups under Make in India: Raksha Khadse

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) The government will encourage sports equipment manufacturing startups in the country to reduce the financial burden on athletes and bring the sector under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse said on Saturday.

Khadse said promoting indigenous manufacturing would not only ease costs for athletes but also mark a significant economic shift in the sports ecosystem.

“Definitely, we are doing it in line with Make in India,” Khadse told the media during a press conference at the National Sports Day Conclave organised by the Sports Authority of India’s Regional Centre, Mumbai.

“You must have heard from many people that sports equipment is very expensive. Whatever quality of sports equipment that we are arranging is something we are importing.

“If we try to make these equipment with a certain standard in India, I think there will be a big change in the sports ecosystem,” she said.

The minister added that duties and charges on imported equipment pushed up costs, and indigenous production of world-standard gear would help reduce prices significantly. "The duties and charges we have to pay will be reduced. The price of sports equipment is very high. If we start manufacturing these with the same quality, then I think there will be a drop in the price too,” Khadse said.

Khadse said the start-ups in the country would be encouraged to work in two ways -- with the central government on PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model or tie up with international companies.

“We have kept it open for the private sector, they should do their research and development, so that with their expertise they can work with the government on a PPP model or even with international companies,” she said.

“But we want these products to be made in India which will help the athletes and reduce the rates. Athletes will benefit from this. Another reason is that we will have a Make in India product and if we make a world-standard product, we can sell it to other countries.

“From a start-up point of view, we can help a lot of youth and when we talk about Make in India, we need to talk about the start-ups in sports equipment too. Sports equipment can play a big role in the economic growth of the country,” she continued.

On the inauguration of India’s first-ever Mondo Track in New Delhi, Khadse clarified it was not with the idea of shifting the national camp to the capital.

“No, it’s not like that. We are trying to maintain the existing sports infrastructure. When we talk about the Commonwealth Games and Olympics, we need to maintain that standard,” she said.

“So we are building new infrastructure where there is a need and we are maintaining the existing infrastructure on PPP model." Khadse said the sports ministry is also aiming to take the ASMITA league to grassroots level.

“A few years ago, we started the Asmita Leagues and the results have been good. Through the Asmita Leagues, women are getting a platform to perform. They are also learning about their abilities,” she said.

“We are taking the Asmita Leagues to the grassroots level. We are trying to host matches at the state level…. From block level, to district level, to state level, then regional and then the national level.

"We are making a framework to increase participation of women and make a standard form for women. We are trying to make a symbolic version of the Asmita Leagues for women."