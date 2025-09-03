Grand Swiss gives me an opportunity to prove myself in different format: Gukesh

Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sep 3 (PTI) D Gukesh didn't need to take part in the FIDE Grand Swiss Chess tournament as the reigning World Champion but the Indian Grandmaster didn't want to let go of an opportunity to prove himself in a different format.

The Grand Swiss offers two qualifying spots for the Candidates Tournament, the winner of which earns the right to challenge the world champion for the title.

Though he has no need to qualify for the Candidates, Gukesh's choice to compete in the Grand Swiss underscores his hunger to keep proving himself at big events.

"I'm happy to be back here in Samarkand. I was here in 2023 for the World Rapid and Blitz. It’s nice to be back here. Although there’s no need for me to qualify (for the Candidates), I think this is still a great tournament," Gukesh said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"There are not many super strong open Swiss tournaments. It’s an opportunity for me to play in a different format and prove myself," he added.

The 19-year-old also spoke about how his practice for the event differed from other – closed – tournaments, where pre-selected top players take part.

"In Swiss tournaments you need to win more games and take a bit more chances. I’m glad there will be a lot of hungry players and exciting games. Even though I've been playing a lot of closed tournaments, I'll try to adjust my preparation for the open event here." Asked about favourites, Gukesh was diplomatic: "This tournament is so strong that pretty much anybody on a great day can win. I don’t really believe in favourites." He also hailed Uzbekistan’s top player Nodirbek Abdusattorov as a great champion and competitor.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich opened by thanking the government and the chess authorities of Uzbekistan for their dedicated support in organising the tournament and helping to increase the prize fund for the event.

"The Grand Swiss is the strongest open competition in the two-year World Championship cycle, allowing all top players to fight for the spots in the Candidates tournaments.

"There are no weak opponents here and everything is usually decided in the last round, which will bring huge excitement for the spectators," Dvorkovich said.

He also noted that the tournament serves as a “test event” for next year's Chess Olympiad here.

The Candidates consists of eight contestants with one player qualifying on his performance in the FIDE circuit in 2024 and 2025, two players from Grand Swiss, three players from World Cup to be held in Goa in October-November this year and and two players based on six months of highest rating average.

Fabiano Caruana of the US has already made it to the Candidates thanks to his brilliant run in 2024. Praggnanandhaa enjoys a seemingly insurmountable lead in points over his nearest rivals in the current year, unless something catastrophic happens to his fortunes. PTI KHS KHS APA APA