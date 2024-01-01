Great hip and shoulder rotation makes Rabada special bowler: Donald

Cape Town, Jan 1 (PTI) Kagiso Rabada's hunger for success and an impeccable technique to release the ball easily makes him a modern-day South Africa legend, reckons former fast bowling great Allan Donald.

Advertisment

Explaining what makes Rabada special, Donald said Rabada's hip-rotation is like a javelin thrower and that adds pace to his bowling. Donald said Rabada's bowling style is similar to the past legends of the game. The 28-year-old, who has competed in 61 matches, is just 13 scalps away from completing 300 Test wickets.

"Skill is one thing but he has an got amazing ability to run the ball away. He has got some amazing wickets with stunning balls in the first Test match," Donald, who is now an acclaimed pace bowling coach, told PTI in an interview.

In the series-opener, Rabada took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first Indian innings at Centurion.

Advertisment

"He was outstanding to watch as he always is and I just think his thirst for success drives his consistency. Anyone who gets success, doesn't matter what sport he plays, is judged by consistency," said Donald, who is now attached with Cricket South Africa academy.

"If you look at Dale Steyn, he brought that thirst for consistency for himself and KG is no different as he is such a hungry individual. I see in him to be the absolute best competitor on the field that he can be." The Technical Part ============ To bowl fast, smooth hip and shoulder movements are pre-requisites and Rabada is a cut above the rest technically, the "white lightening" said.

"All genuine quicks have got great hip and shoulder rotation and if you observe him technically, he gets in a fantastic position in the air. We always talk about the launch, how they launch off the floor or how big they get at the crease.

Advertisment

"Look at other greats like Curtley Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Ian Bishop, Michael Holding all these got off the floor to give them time to pull the trigger and that's what KG does beautifully. That hang time (off the ground) we talk about.

"Also if you see at point of backfoot strike, the hips are slightly closed and open up very very quickly. They don't spend too much time on backfoot. KG is very quick." Donald likened Rabada's hip rotation to that of a top javelin thrower.

"If you listen to his feet, every ball is so quick. KG's hip rotation is similar to a javelin thrower's right side release through the impact area. He knows his rhythm and action so well so technical point he is solid. He understands biomechanics as much as a Pat Cummins or a Mitchell Starc," Donald said.

Advertisment

Initially his partnership with Fannie de Villiers, Brian McMillan, Brett Schultz was talked about much and later on he formed a lethal partnership Shaun Pollock.

"I am always wary about drawing comparisons as to what we were and what currently is on the table for the Proteas. We had our time under the Sun and were No. 1 in the world. We had a wonderful attack and had incredible depth .

"We were also blessed and every province had 5 or 6 fast bowlers and you were always looking over your shoulder. If I don't pull my socks up then I could lose my place," he fondly recollected.

"But I think this attack I think have got a future in front of them you have got a guy in name of Rabada who is leading this attack beautifully, who is an outstanding performer and leader of the pack," he signed off. PTI KHS AT AT