Great similarities between sport of volleyball and India's development story: PM Modi

Varanasi, Jan 4 (PTI) Terming volleyball as "not just an ordinary sports", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there were great similarities between the the game and India's development story.

Addressing the inaugural function of the National Volleyball Championship, being held here, via video conference, Modi said, "Volleyball is not just an ordinary sport. It is a game of balance (santulan), both on this side and the other side of the net. It is a game of cooperation.

"And this game also showcases determination (sankalp) and strength (shakti). Volleyball connects us through team spirit. Every volleyball player's motto is 'Team First'. Even though everyone may have different skill levels, all the players play for their team's victory." Elaborating further, Modi said, "And I see so many parallels between India's development story and volleyball. Volleyball teaches us that no victory is achieved alone. Our success depends on our co-ordination, our trust, and our team's readiness.

"Everyone has a role to play, a responsibility to fulfil. And we only succeed when everyone performs their role diligently and seriously. Our country is also progressing in the same way." He added that from cleanliness to digital payments, and from the 'Ek Pedh Maa ke Naam' campaign to the campaign for a developed India, the country was making progress because every citizen, every section of society, and every state was working with a shared consciousness and a spirit of "India First".

"India's growth and our economy are receiving widespread praise around the world,": he said.

The Prime Minister also said that when a country develops, this progress is not limited to the economic front; this confidence is also reflected on the sports field.

"This is what we have been witnessing in every sport over the past few years. Since 2014, India's performance in various sports has improved. We feel immense pride when we see Gen Z athletes hoisting the Tricolor on the sports field," Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and other ministers were present on this occasion in Varanasi.

The volleyball tournament, being held from January 4 to 11, will witness the participation of more than 1,000 players, representing 58 teams, from across the country.

"The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball," a release said.

"Hosting the National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city," it said.

"It further enhances the city's profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives," the statement said. PTI NAV AM AM AM