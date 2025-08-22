Greco Roman wrestlers struggle at U20 World Championships

Samokov (Bulgaria), Aug 22 (PTI) Three Indian Greco Roman wresters, including Anuj (67kg) and Naman (97kg), bowed out of the U20 World Championships after losing their qualification rounds even as five of their compatriots will compete in medal rounds in the evening session here Friday.

Anuj lost his bout by technical superiority (0-9) to China's Zhaoyan Liu while Naman was ousted by Croatia's Andrej Rodin. Liu later lost his quarterfinal by fall to shut the repechage door on the Indian.

Naman lost his pre-quarterfinal 1-2 to Rodin to make an exit as the Croat failed to advance to the title clash.

Also making an exit from the competition was Vinit who lost by technical superiority to Egypt's Mohamed Shabaam Ibrahim in the 72kg competition.

Anil Mor (55kg) fought a brilliant pre-quarterfinal bout against Azerbaijan's Turan Dashdamirov but lost 9-9 on criteria. He had won 8-0 against Bulgaria's Yordan Topalov.

Mor's fate is now in the hands of Dashdamirov. If the Azerbaijani wrestler qualifies for the final, the Indian will get a repechage bout to fight for bronze medal.

Later in the day, Kajal will compete for gold medal in the women's 72kg class while Shruti (50kg) and Saarika (53kg) are in fray for bronze medals.

Greco Roman wrestlers Suraj (60kg) and Prince (72kg) will also fight for bronze in their respective categories.