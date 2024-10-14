Cameron Green ruled out of India Test series, to undergo back surgery

Sydney: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will undergo a surgery for a stress fracture in his lower spine which will rule him out for six months, including the marquee Border Gavaskar Trophy against India.

The 25-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back after experiencing pain during last month's tour of the UK.

Green has previously suffered four stress fractures in his back but has not encountered any issues in that area since 2019.

While stress fractures are common among fast bowlers, Cricket Australia said Green has a "unique defect".

“Whilst spine stress fractures are not unusual in pace bowlers, Cam has a unique defect in an adjacent area to the fracture that is believed to be contributing to the injury,” a CA statement said on Monday.

Following a week of evaluations and discussions, Green decided to opt for a similar type of surgery undergone by several pacers including Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Jason Behrendorff, and Ben Dwarshuis.

"After thorough consultation it was determined Cameron would benefit from the surgery to stabilise the defect and reduce the risk of future recurrence," CA said.

The alternative to surgery would have involved rehabilitation and restricting his bowling during the five-match series against India, starting November 22 in Perth.

"The surgery has been performed successfully with elite pace bowlers in the past. Recovery time is anticipated to be around six-months.

"The decision to proceed to surgery is with Cameron’s long-term future as an all-rounder in mind," the statement added.

The operation will be performed by New Zealand surgeons Grahame Inglis and Rowan Schouten, which involves screws and titanium wire to bind vertebrae together, according to 'cricket.com.au.'

However, a six-month recovery time will mean Green misses the Border Gavaskar Trophy, February's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy tournament while his participation in the IPL is also in doubt.

His absence would also mean Australia will have to rejig their batting order.

Green had returned to the Test side following veteran opener David Warner's retirement earlier this year with Steve Smith being pushed to open the innings.

However, the veteran batter struggled at the top of the order and could drop back to the number four position, which has been left vacant by Green. If that occurs, the Australian selectors will need to choose a new opener.

Additionally, Australia will also have to find someone to bowl Green's overs.

Mitchell Marsh did not bowl in Western Australia's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland and hardly rolled his arm while captaining the white-ball teams over the winter.