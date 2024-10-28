Group D: Sumit ton puts Delhi in winning position against Assam

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Ignored in the first two games, all-rounder Sumit Mathur showed his prowess with a patient century to put Delhi in sight of an outright victory against Assam on the third day of a Group D Ranji Trophy match here on Monday.

Starting the day at an uncomfortable 214 for 6 in reply to Assam's 330, left-handed Mathur (112 off 230 balls) first added 99 for the seventh wicket with India's new pace bowling find Harshit Rana (59 off 78 balls) and then another 166 for the eighth wicket with Siddhanth Sharma (89 off 128 balls) to take the first innings score to 454. The last four wickets added 272 runs.

Buoyed by a handy lead of 124 runs and three points ensured, Delhi pacers Harshit and Money Grewal bowled briskly to reduce Assam to 44 for 3 in the second innings.

Even if Assam bat well enough to surpass Delhi's score, the home team would expect that they keep the target to a minimum and has enough time on the final day to eke out a result. With four points from first two games, Delhi is in search of at least six points if not seven.

The day belonged to Sumit, who was not picked against Chattisgarh and Tamil Nadu despite, nine wickets on his Ranji debut last season.

The century on the day was a testimony to his application as he grounded the Assam bowling with help of Harshit and Siddhant.

Harshit, who is in India squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, topped up his five-wicket haul with some lusty blows, which included sixes over long-on, long-off and mid-wicket. Left-handed Sumit played his own game as he hit 10 fours and two sixes.

The partnership with Siddhant was an exhilarating one as the left-arm fast bowler repeatedly drove through the covers.

Brief Scores In Delhi: Assam 330 and 2nd Innings 44/3 (Harshit Rana 1/18). Delhi 1st Innings 454 (Sumit Mathur 112, Siddhanth Sharma 89, Harshit Rana 59, Rahul Singh 4/108).

In Coimbatore: Chattisgarh 500. Tamil Nadu 1st Innings 259 all out (C Andre Siddarth 55, M Shahrukh Khan 50, Shubham Agarwal 5/62 in 18.2 overs). TN (f/o) 2nd Innings 71/1 (C Andre Siddharth 36).

In Rajkot: Railways 234 and 141. Saurashtra 196 and (target 180) 142 all out (Ayan Chaudhari 5/53, Karn Sharma 4/39). Railways won by 38 runs.

Points: Railways 6. Saurashtra 0. PTI KHS BS BS