GS Shiva Shankara’s 67 in vain as India A beat India Seniors in Physical Disability Series contest

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) GS Shiva Shankara scored 67 off 43 balls but his effort went in vain as India A got the better of India Seniors in the third and final match of the Physical Disability T20 series, here on Thursday.

India A, who had lost both the matches of the series here at the Wankhede Stadium, posted 164 for eight in the third match and restricted the India Seniors side for 136 in 19.3 overs.

Nonsola Adil claimed 3/40 while G Prashant and Mohammed Sadiq claimed two wicket apiece for the winning side.

GS Shiva Shankara struck four boundaries and five sixes to revive India Seniors, who had slipped to 38 for five at one stage, but his effort was not enough in averting a defeat.

The Player of the Match in each of the three T20Is got Rs 11,000 as prize money while the Player of the Series, India Seniors’ Wasim Iqbal, was given a prize money of Rs 21,000 by the MCA.

On organising the series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the MCA secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar said, “It reflects our collective belief in inclusivity, equality, dignity, and opportunity for every sportsperson, irrespective of physical or intellectual ability. Sport has always been a powerful platform for empowerment.” DCCI secretary Ravi Chauhan said, “Playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was a dream come true for our Physical Disability Cricketers. This opportunity proves that physical disability cricketers are now receiving the same respect, recognition, and platform as mainstream players.” Brief scores: India A 164/8 in 20 overs (Akash Sanap 32, Prasad Chavan 31, Jitendra VN 25; Sunny Goyal 3/17, Imran Khan 2/49) lost to India Seniors 136 in 19.3 overs (Shiva Shankara 67, Sunny Goyal 21; Nonsola Adil 3/40, Mohammed Sadiq 2/3, G Prashant 2/15) by 28 runs. PTI DDV ATK