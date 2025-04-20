Sports

GT captain Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against DC

NewsDrum Desk
Lucknow Super Giants’ players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was on Saturday fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during their seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here.

Riding on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97, which he made braving cramps, Gujarat Titans chased down the target of 204 with four balls to spare.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans bowlers, led by impressive pacer Prasidh Krishna (4/41), produced a disciplined effort to keep Delhi Capitals to a tad underwhelming 203 for eight.

