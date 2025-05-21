GT not worried about Buttler’s absence in playoffs, confident others will make big impact: Wade

Ahmedabad, May 21 (PTI) Jos Buttler’s absence in the knockout stages may expose Gujarat Titans’ middle order but the assistant coach Matthew Wade feels it also presents an opportunity for others to make a "big impact". GT’s top-order trio of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Buttler has been instrumental in their campaign, with all three scoring over 500 runs this season.

However, GT will miss Buttler’s services in the playoffs, with the Englishman set to return for national duty after their final league game against Chennai Super Kings on May 25.

“It certainly doesn't worry us, we know that those guys are in terrific form when they've got the opportunity and that they'll do a great job for us,” said Wade during the pre-match press conference.

“It'd be nice if the top three keeps scoring the majority of the runs. We're going to lose Jos after a few more games so there's going to be another opportunity for someone to come in at three and take that role over.

“But I'm really confident that those guys, when they get their opportunity, they'll make a big impact in the games like they have when they've been needed over the last six or eight weeks.” Wade, a former Australia T20 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter who has played 12 IPL matches for GT, said while it is difficult to replicate match situations in practice, the team is trying to give the middle-order batters adequate preparation.

“The positive thing is the middle order — Sherfane (Rutherford) and Shahrukh (Khan), guys like that, (Rahul) Tewatia — they've had good impact in games when they've got the opportunity, they just haven't got a lot of game time over the last few weeks.

GT, who sit at the top of the table, will next face Lucknow Super Giants, a team already out of playoff contention.

“I think sometimes when teams' seasons are over they almost become a little bit more dangerous, they tend to free up a little bit and they've got an opportunity to finish their tournaments really strongly as well," he said referring to LSG. PTI ATK BS BS