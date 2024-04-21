GT spinners bowl out Punjab Kings for 142

Mullanpur, Apr 21 (PTI) Gujarat Titans' spin troika of Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore choked Punjab Kings to dismiss them for a below-par 142 in an IPL match here on Sunday. For Gujarat, left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed (2/20), Rashid Khan (1/15) and Sai Kishore (4/33) were unplayable with only opener Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 21 balls) making some useful runs for the home team.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 142 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 35, Noor Ahmed 2/20, Rashid Khan 1/15, R Sai Kishore 4/33) vs Gujarat Titans. PTI KHS BS BS