Gujarat CM inaugurates 'Ahmedabad City Police Sports Meet'

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said playgrounds have a central role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Fit India' as he inaugurated a sports event for police personnel from Ahmedabad.

He rued the growing tendency among children to spend too much time on mobile phones instead of playing different sports after attending schools.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 'Ahmedabad City Police Sports Meet-2024' at the Shahibaug Police Headquarters here.

"PM Modi has resolved to make India a developed country by 2047, and to realize that, he has given us the mantra of Fit India so that everyone remains healthy. Playgrounds are key to realise the vision of a Fit India," Patel said.

The CM said sports is a medium to reduce mental stress and being fit is very important to maintain good health.

Talking about the 'Khel Mahakumbh' (Gujarat's mega sports event), the CM recalled that it was Modi, who as Chief Minister, started this state-wide competition way back in 2010 so that everyone gets a chance to showcase their sporting talents.

Commenting on the changing lifestyles of current generation of children, Patel said, "Today, we see that most of the children, after coming back home from school, get busy with their mobile phones instead of playing in the field. It is a matter of concern for everyone." Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi said organising such events is important in the present times because people spend hours on social media or playing games on their mobile phones. PTI PJT RSY