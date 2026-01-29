Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians face off in must-win WPL clash

Vadodara, Jan 29 (PTI) Defending champions and two-time winners Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants in a crucial Friday encounter, with the Giants aiming to secure a second consecutive Women's Premier League playoff spot.

Gujarat Giants are currently second on the points table with eight points and a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.271. They sit two points ahead of Mumbai Indians (six points, NRR +0.146) and Delhi Capitals (six points, NRR -0.164).

The Giants hold their fate in their own hands, with a win over Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians securing their spot in the WPL playoffs, while a victory by a record margin could propel them straight into the final.

However, even a narrow defeat could end the Giants' campaign, especially if UP Warriorz defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru later on Thursday.

Gujarat Giants would still have a slim chance of making the playoffs even if they lose to Mumbai Indians on Friday, but only if UP Warriorz first defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday and then overcome Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Giants have lost all eight of their previous encounters against Mumbai Indians, making skipper Ashleigh Gardner's task even tougher given Harmanpreet's side's pedigree and their proven ability to excel in high-pressure situations.

The Giants, though, have the momentum with them, especially after the legendary Sophie Devine bowled them to a thrilling three-run win against Delhi Capitals in their last outing.

MI will be riding high after dominating one of the tournament's top teams, RCB, for most of their last match, ultimately winning by 15 runs.

Despite a whirlwind 90 from Richa Ghosh, MI maintained a tight grip on RCB. The highlight came from Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored the first-ever century in WPL history and revived her formidable batting partnership with Hayley Matthews. Matthews also made her mark with the ball, taking three crucial wickets in a tight spell.

The two overseas all-rounders have been instrumental in several of MI's victories.

For MI, having the best net run rate (NRR) among the teams vying for the playoffs is a significant advantage. In the event of a points tie, a superior NRR would see MI through. However, a loss to GG would leave them reliant on the outcomes of other matches.

Harmanpreet's team, if defeated by the Giants, would have to hope for DC to lose against UPW in the final league game and for RCB to beat UPW on Thursday. In such a scenario, net run rate (NRR) would come into play, where MI currently hold the advantage.

Teams (from): Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Beth Mooney (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Shivani Singh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Sophie Devine, Kim Garth, Anushka Sharma, Ayushi Soni, Kashvee Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jintimani Kalita, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Georgia Wareham.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Poonam Khemnar, Hayley Matthews, Rahila Firdous (wk), Milly Illingworth, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Kranthi Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Triveni Vasistha.

Match starts at 7:30PM IST.