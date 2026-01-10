Gujarat Giants post 207 for 4 against UP Warriorz in WPL

Navi Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Captain Ashleigh Gardner struck a scintillating 65 before Georgia Wareham played a late cameo of 27 not out off just 10 balls as Gujarat Giants posted an impressive 207 for 4 in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Saturday.

Coming at the fall of opener Sophie Devine (38) in the sixth over, Gardner stitched 103 runs with Anushka Sharma (44 off 30 balls) for the third wicket to take her side past the 170-run mark. She struck six boundaries and three sixes in her 41-ball effort.

The Australian was out in the 18th over off the bowling of Sophie Ecclestone, but Wareham's stunning blitzkrieg, which had one four and three sixes, took Gujarat Giants past the 200-run mark.

Bharti Fulmali also remained not out on 14 off seven balls with the help of two sixes.

Ecclestone was the pick of the UP Warriorz bowling with figures of 2 for 32, while Shikha Pandey and Deandra Dottin got one wicket each.

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma went wicket-less and conceded 32 runs in her three overs.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 207 for 4 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 65, Georgia Wareham 27 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 2/32).