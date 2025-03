Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians in WPL

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants made one change from their last match, with Simran Shaikh coming in for Dayalan Hemalatha.

Mumbai Indians are unchanged.

The Teams: Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra. PTI PDS PDS ATK