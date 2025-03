Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to field against Delhi Capitals

Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in a Women's Premier League match here on Friday.

Gujarat Giants have fielded an unchanged playing XI from their last match, while DC made one change, bringing in Titas Sadhu in place of N Charani.

Teams: Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM