Gujarat has emerged as hotbed for young athletes to pursue sports professionally: Kalyan Chaubey

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Sunday said that Gujarat, with its infrastructure and pro-sports policy, has emerged as a hotbed for young athletes to pursue, prosper and take up sports professionally.

Chaubey, who is also the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) joint secretary, was speaking on the concluding day of the inaugural Gujarat Super League (GSL), played by six teams in a round-robin format.

Six franchise teams – Ahmedabad Avengers, Gandhinagar Giants, Karnavati Knights, Saurashtra Spartans, Surat Strikers and Vadodara Warriors participated in the GSL.

All matches were streamed live on FIFA+.

Chaubey said: "A small step in 2010 like a 'Khel Mahakumb', a brainchild of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, not only gave opportunities to millions of youths in sports, but the very initiative has given birth to the idea of 'Khelo India' – a road to becoming a sporting powerhouse." He said, "After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi took this idea to the nation. Over the decade, Khelo India has produced innumerable athletes for the country. We can all see the results of India's performance in international competitions. Today India has an increased appetite for medals at marque sports events." PTI AH AH KHS