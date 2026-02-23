Gujarat judoka Rohit Majgul secures qualification for Commonwealth and Asian Games

Ahmedabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Gujarat’s Rohit Majgul (-66kg) has secured qualification for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games to be held later this year after impressive performances in the judo selection trials held in New Delhi.

In the best of the three final, Majgul took on Haryana’s Garvit and their decisive bout went into golden score, where the Gujarat judoka executed an O Goshi to score a waza-ari and claim a victory.

Majgul, who is from a tribal village named Talala in Gir Somnath district, had remained unbeaten in the last two senior nationals. He has been training at the Vijayi Bharat Foundation in Godhavi for nearly four years.

“Qualifying for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games is a dream come true for me. Every bout at the trials tested my limits, but I trusted my training and my coaches,” Majgul said in a release.

'O Goshi' is a throwing technique in which the attacker loads the opponent onto the hip and rotates them forward to the mat, while 'Waza-ari' is awarded when an opponent lands largely on their back.