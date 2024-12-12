Gujarat: National Athletics Championship for Blind to begin in Nadiad on Dec 14

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 (PTI) The 23rd National Athletics Championship for the Blind will be held between December 14 and December 16 at Nadiad town in Gujarat’s Kheda district, officials said on Thursday.

This is the first time the annual sports meet for the visually impaired is being organised outside Delhi, they said.

“This year, the championship is being organised by the Indian Blind Sports Association in collaboration with the Para Sports Association of Gujarat and will take place from December 14 and 16 at Nadiad,” IBSA’s honorary general secretary David Absalom told the media.

The event will feature a range of sporting disciplines, including track and field events and relay races, he said.

In all, 175 visually impaired male and female participants from 19 states, including 28 from Gujarat, will compete in 53 international and indigenous sports events under three categories of visual impairment – T11, T12 and T13.

The contests also include the 100-metre dash, 200-metre dash, relay race, long jump, shot put, javelin throw, football, judo and kabaddi.

“This year’s championship is also significant because, for the first time, the event will feature participation from entire states rather than affiliates, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable opportunity for all. Nineteen state bodies have selected the best athletes after conducting trials,” said Absalom.

Amul Dairy chairman Vipul Patel will inaugurate the 'Usha National Athletics Championship', said Absalom. Paralympics 2024 stars Simran Sharma, bronze medal winner in the women’s 200 metres, and Kapil Parmar, who clinched a bronze in judo, will also attend the ceremony, he said. PTI PJT NR